Concerts, Auditions and a Scholarship Resource Fair Mark a Busy December for College of Southern Maryland

CSM Chorale and Barbershop Concert. 8 p.m., Dec. 5. College of Southern Maryland (CSM), La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center (FA Building), Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. The CSM Chorale and Chamber Choir with the Southern Mix Barbershop Chorus will perform. $10 adults, $8 seniors/military with ID/youth of high school age and younger. boxoffice@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828, www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/music/Chorale-and-Chamber-Choir/index.

CSM Student Honors Recital. 3 p.m., Dec. 6. College of Southern Maryland (CSM), La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center (FA Building), Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. This recital features selected CSM music students. Free. www.csmd.edu/Arts.

CSM Connections Literary Series: Magazine Reading. 7:30 p.m., Dec. 6. College of Southern Maryland (CSM), La Plata Campus, Center for Business and Industry (BI Building), Dr. John M. Sine Conference Room (Room 103), 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. Contributors will read and discuss their works published in Connections, a regional literary journal published twice a year that features poems, stories, artwork and photography. Free. 301-934-7864. www.csmd.edu/connections.

CSM Theater Auditions. 6 p.m., Dec. 6; 10 a.m., Dec. 7. College of Southern Maryland (CSM), La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center (FA Building), Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. CSM will hold open auditions for the February production of Lillian Hellmann’s “The Children’s Hour.” Auditionees should prepare a one-minute monologue. To learn more about the characters and for more information, call 301-934-7578 or email ssjohnson2@csmd.edu.

CSM Dance Ensemble Winter Performance. 8 p.m. Dec. 13. College of Southern Maryland (CSM), La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center (FA Building), Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. CSM dance ensemble to present its winter performance. $10 adults, $8 seniors/military with ID/youth of high school age and younger. boxoffice@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828, www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/theatre-and-dance/dance/index.

CSM Jazz Ensemble Solid Brass Concert. 8 p.m., Dec. 14. College of Southern Maryland (CSM), La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center (FA Building), Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. The CSM Jazz Ensemble, Solid Brass, will perform. $10 adults, $8 seniors/military with ID/youth of high school age and younger. boxoffice@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828, www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/music/latin-ensemble/index.

CSM/Charles County Public Schools Scholarship Resource Fair. 6-8 p.m., Dec. 17. College of Southern Maryland (CSM), La Plata Campus, Center for Business and Industry (BI Building), Dr. John M. Sine Conference Room (Room 103), 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. Charles County Public Schools and the College of Southern Maryland are pleased to host the First Annual Scholarship Fair. The Scholarship Fair presents an opportunity for juniors, seniors and parents to connect with local scholarships available in Charles County. There will be parent workshops, application assistance. Free. 301-934-7314.



2:30 p.m., Dec. 19. College of Southern Maryland (CSM), La Plata Campus, Administration Building (AD), Room 110, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. The college’s Financial Assistance Department provides one-on-one assistance to members of the community completing a Free Application for Federal Aid (FAFSA), the primary application for federal, state and institutional financial aid programs. This workshop is offered every third Thursday of the month. To learn what documents to bring with you and for more information, call 301-934-7531 or visit https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/admissions/laplata/FAFSA-Workshop-12.19.19

CSM Closes for Winter Break. Dec. 20, 3 p.m. to Jan. 2, 8 a.m. College of Southern Maryland, all campuses. CSM will close for Winter Break starting at 3 p.m. on Dec. 20 and will resume normal operating hours on Jan. 2. The CSM pools and fitness centers will also follow this schedule. During Winter Break, online services are available at http://my.CSMD.edu and www.csmd.edu. Students enrolled in the Winter Session will have access to services and resources during this time.

