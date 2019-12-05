Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Man Shot in Waldorf

December 5, 2019

On December 3, 2019, at approximately 5:50 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 12000 block of Ell Lane in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for a wound that was not life-threatening.

The shooting does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Feldman at (301) 609-6474.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case. The investigation is ongoing.


2 Responses to Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Man Shot in Waldorf

  1. Anonymous on December 5, 2019 at 8:42 am

    Let’s guess the persuasion…

    Reply
  2. Truth on December 5, 2019 at 9:23 am

    A man shot in Waldorf, DC, Chicago, Baltimore it’s an everyday occurrence.

    Reply

