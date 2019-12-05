St. Mary’s College Student Arrested After Punching Two Public Safety Officers in Their Faces

On Sunday, November 24, 2019, Deputy A. Budd, from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, responded to St. Mary’s College, to assist College Public Safety Officers, after they had activated an emergency button on their radio.

An Investigation determined officers Douglas Sprouse and Nicholas Landrum were assaulted by Corey James Squibb, 18, of Greenbelt. Squibb is a student at the college.

Sprouse told police, he was detaining a separate subject when Squibb began to intervene and hinder him. Sprouse advised he attempted to detain Squibb, who backed away and punched him in the face. Landrum stated after he watched Sprouse get struck, he attempted to detain Squibb who subsequently punched him in the face.

Squibb was arrested by Deputy Budd and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center, where he was charged with 2 counts of assault.

