The Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival Offers Public Exclusive Holiday Hotel Weekend Package for Summer 2020 Event

The Friends of St. Clement’s Island and Piney Point Museums, the nonprofit organization that supports the historic sites overseen by the St. Mary’s County Museum Division and operates the popular Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival on the grounds of St. Clement’s Island Museum (and as of 2019 also in the Town of Leonardtown) each July as the organization’s largest fundraiser, is offering a special, limited-availability Holiday Hotel Package for the weekend event, slated to occur July 10 – 12, 2020.

According to the Friends, visitors can enjoy the sounds a variety of popular jazz acts both along the Potomac River at St. Clement’s Island Museum and in historic downtown Leonardtown at the Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival weekend in July 2020 with this exclusive holiday package. Those who purchase the package receive: 2 hotel room nights at your choice of hotel (July 10-12, 2020 at Fairfield Inn, Home2 Suites, or TownePlace Suites in Lexington Park); $20 gift card for cocktails at Social Coffeehouse & Cocktail Bar in Leonardtown on Friday Night during or after the Jazz Concert on the Square; 2 tickets to the Main Event on Saturday at St. Clement’s Island Museum; $20 food voucher good during the Main Event on Saturday at St. Clement’s Island Museum; $50 gift certificate for Jazz Brunch at The Front Porch in Leonardtown on Sunday; voucher for a wine tasting for 2 at Port of Leonardtown Winery on Sunday while enjoying live local jazz; a 2020 Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival commemorative poster; a Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival Commemorative Pin; and, a Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival branded Tote Bag.

This package is for a weekend full of jazz fun, all for the special rate of only $500. A limited number of these packages are currently available until Jan. 5, 2020, when this offer expires, and regular weekend packages go on sale for a higher rate.

“Because the holiday jazz packages were incredibly popular in 2019 for our 20th Anniversary, we wanted to offer something even more special during the holidays to get folks excited about the return of the weekend festival in 2020,” says Amber Puschinsky, Fundraising Coordinator for the Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums and coordinator of the event. “This package, a great holiday gift for music lovers of all kind, is only available for a limited time and on a limited basis, so those interested should reserve this deal as soon as possible.”



The Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival, now in its 21st year after beginning back in 1999, was expanded to a three-day weekend event in partnership with the nearby Town of Leonardtown. Due to the popularity of the expanded weekend among festival-goers, the 2020 festival weekend will be better than ever. Visitors will first enjoy a free jazz Concert in the Square event in the Town of Leonardtown on Friday night where the entire town participates in the jazz fun. The Main Event on Saturday is all day at St. Clement’s Island Museum along the beautiful Potomac River, where attendees enjoy national jazz acts, a variety of local seafood options, boat rides around St. Clement’s Island and much more. The 2020 festival has several special events in store for all weekend, so those interested should keep up to date by following the event on Facebook or by visiting www.PotomacJazzAndSeafoodFestival.com.

For more information about the package or the upcoming event, please contact Andrew Ponti, Marketing Manager – St. Mary’s County Museum Division, at Andrew.ponti@stmarysmd.com.

The Friends of St. Clement’s Island and Piney Point Museums raise funds in order to support historical interpretation, education programs and special needs of the sites managed by the Museum Division of St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks. The Friends organization is a 501(c) 3 organization sponsoring events, assisting with acquisitions and supporting efforts to broaden the understanding of our culture and community’s heritage.

