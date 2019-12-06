Man Arrested After Impersonating Police Officer in Anne Arundel

December 6, 2019

Eric Kappesser, 29

On December 2, 2019, detectives received information regarding a male who had entered a business in the 7000 block of Arundel Mills Circle just after 4:00 p.m. on November 30, 2019.

While inside the establishment, the male removed his jacket, revealing a holstered handgun. The male was wearing a tactical vest displaying a police-style badge on the front left side of the vest.

Security staff confronted the male who claimed to be an Army CID agent, and asked him to leave. The male left without incident. As a result of the great working relationship with security staff who are valued asset at the establishment, detectives were able to obtain information leading to the identity of the male and determine that he is not a law enforcement officer. The male was located in Annapolis where he was arrested and charged.

Eric Kappesser, 29, of Stevensville Maryland, was charged with the following:

  • Handgun on Person
  • Impersonate Police Officer (2 cts)
  • Impersonation: UU/Uniform


5 Responses to Man Arrested After Impersonating Police Officer in Anne Arundel

  1. As eye cee it on December 6, 2019 at 8:47 am

    Where is the psych evaluation ? Nut job needs to have all guns confiscated and name placed on banned list from purchasing guns,,,,Law should be changed that if he is caught with illegal guns , he gets life in prison.

    Reply
  2. wowww on December 6, 2019 at 9:18 am

    Guess he was playing cops and robbers. His life long ambition! dummy LOL

    Reply
  3. Gomez Maple Syrup and Lotion Pedicure on December 6, 2019 at 11:39 am

    Uncle Fester? Again?

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on December 6, 2019 at 11:55 am

    He could use some Gold Bond lotion.

    Reply
  5. 2A Rights on December 6, 2019 at 12:27 pm

    Sounds like he was just expressing his 2nd amendment rights. Why cant he carry a holstered gun around?

    Reply

