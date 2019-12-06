Man Arrested After Impersonating Police Officer in Anne Arundel

On December 2, 2019, detectives received information regarding a male who had entered a business in the 7000 block of Arundel Mills Circle just after 4:00 p.m. on November 30, 2019.

While inside the establishment, the male removed his jacket, revealing a holstered handgun. The male was wearing a tactical vest displaying a police-style badge on the front left side of the vest.

Security staff confronted the male who claimed to be an Army CID agent, and asked him to leave. The male left without incident. As a result of the great working relationship with security staff who are valued asset at the establishment, detectives were able to obtain information leading to the identity of the male and determine that he is not a law enforcement officer. The male was located in Annapolis where he was arrested and charged.

Eric Kappesser, 29, of Stevensville Maryland, was charged with the following:

Handgun on Person

Impersonate Police Officer (2 cts)

Impersonation: UU/Uniform