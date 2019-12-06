John Donald “Donnie” Buckler, 68, of Mechanicsville, MD departed this life on Saturday, November 30, 2019 after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

He was born on December 23, 1950 in LaPlata, MD. He was the son of the late Lawrence Elmer Buckler and Mary Helen (Wood) Buckler.

Donnie proudly served his country as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps. He enlisted on January 16, 1969 and served until March, 1972. John was a decorated Marine, receiving multiple medals and accommodations for his heroic and honorable service while fighting in the Vietnam War.

Donnie was a hard-working, self-made man with no tolerance for laziness. He made the decision to change his life and he did. Choices both big and small altered his future and he was proud of his accomplishments.

He found his calling in the asphalt business. Working for F.O. Day and Aggregate Industries, and a few others before opening his own company, Buckler’s Paving. To see Donnie in dirty jeans and asphalt on his hands was to know he was truly happy. His brother affectionally called him “Asphalt Jesus”. He gained many true friends along his way. If you got in the way of one of his trucks, whether a cop, pedestrian or car he’d have no problem telling you to move.

Donnie loved drag racing at Maryland International Raceway and various other tracks. One of his prized possessions was his 1977 Chevrolet Vega and he was a top-notch driver. A jack of all trades, excellent mechanic and heroic man all describe Donnie. A man who found joy in spending time with his close friend, Faye Burroughs and taking a spontaneous excursion, Donnie fought for each day. His love for his family, country and God will carry on his loved ones. He will be missed by many but none as much as his family.

Donnie is survived by his daughters, Tammy Buckler of Hollywood, MD, and Christina Buckler of Mechanicsville, MD; two grandchildren, Mason Evans and Victoria Johnson. He is also survived by six (6) siblings, Joyce, Lois, Betty, Debbie, Gerald and Ricky. He was proceeded in death by his beloved wife, Debra Ann Abell-Buckler and his parents.

Family will receive friends for a Life Celebration Visitation on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be immediately following at Charles Memorial Gardens.

