Peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2019, Yolanda Renee Brown departed this earthly life in La Plata, Md. Family and friends will unite on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 10:00am until time of service 11:00am at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home 2294 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD 20601. Interment will be private.

This entry was posted on December 6, 2019 at 12:41 pm and is filed under All News, obittest, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Bottom. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.