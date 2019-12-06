Waldorf Man Charged with Home Invasion and Burglary After Assaulting Two Women and a Baby

On Wednesday, December 4 at 12:32 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 800 block of Copley Avenue in Waldorf for the report of a male assaulting several family members.

When the first officer arrived, he observed a male, later identified as Kelvin Lynell Brawner, 30, of Waldorf, in front of the residence. Brawner threw a can of Icehouse Edge Beer an struck a deputy. Brawner then ran behind a vehicle parked in the driveway and threw a large piece of wood at the deputy, which missed. Additional officers arrived on scene and after a taser deployment the Brawner was placed into custody.

Police spoke with an adult female witness advised that she was sleeping in her bedroom inside of the residence with her infant son, when Brawner, her cousin, entered the room. She advised that the front door to the residence was unlocked, and that Brawner does not reside at the residence nor was he welcome there, and that he would have had to unlawfully enter the house to get into her bedroom. After entering her bedroom Brawner said “I love you”, and then proceeded to grab her by the hair and pull her out of the bed. Her baby was sleeping on top of her when Brawner pulled her out of bed, and as a result she landed on her child with her full body weight. Brawner then struck the victim several times with a closed fist. After screaming for help, the victim’s mother, and Brawner’s Aunt, entered the bedroom and was able to pull Brawner off the female victim. All three victims exited the residence in an attempt to get away from the Brawner. Brawner then exited the residence and began assaulting the victim, again striking her with a closed fist, and after knocking her to the ground he began kicking her. In attempts to stop the assault The Aunt tried to stop the Brawner, and was then slammed to the ground by Brawner resulting in an abrasion on her elbow. All three victims were able to make it back into the residence and they locked the front exterior door with Brawner still outside. Brawner then forced entry into the residence and approached all three victims while they were in the living room of the residence. Brawner then ripped a curtain rod off of the wall and used it to strike the original female victim several times. Brawner then exited the residence and was confronted by police in the front yard. As a result of the assault The female victim had several large pieces of hair ripped from her head, some of which were still falling out as police were speaking with her. The Aunt sustained an abrasion on one arm and baby did not appear to have any visible injuries. Brawner also damaged several items, including a cell phone, curtain rod, exterior door assembly and drywall.

All three victims involved were checked and treated by EMS units on scene.

Brawner was placed into a marked cruiser and transported to Charles Regional Medical Center for a medical evaluation where he was cleared and transported to the Charles County Detention Center for processing. Brawner was increasingly hostile, and refused to be placed into the cruiser from the scene to the medical center and then again from the medical center to the Charles County Detention Center. Brawner also made several threatening statements towards officers including threatening to assault them once he’s out of jail, having people he knows kill them, and rape their significant others.

Once at the Charles County Detention Center the Emergency Response Team was needed to remove Brawner from the police car and escort him in the detention center.

Brawner was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, burglary, home invasion and other related charges.

