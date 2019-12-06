Identities Needed for Theft Suspects in St. Mary’s County





The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the persons pictured in a theft case.

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at 10 am, the suspects entered the Ulta Beauty store in California together. One suspect loaded a large purse with various boxed men’s cologne and women’s perfume. The other suspect also loaded a store tote bag with cologne and perfume but hid the bag on a shelf. Leaving the store together, the first suspect did not stop to pay for the items concealed in the purse.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Artina Manns at 301-475-4200, ext. *8107 or email artina.manns@stmarysmd.com.

Case # 69453-19

