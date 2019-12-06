After spending his last Thanksgiving Day with his family, Francis DeSales (Moley) Nelson departed us peacefully in his home early Saturday morning on November 30, 2019, after suffering a long illness. Francis was born September 27, 1938 in Clements, Maryland to the late Benjamin Nelson and Rosalie (Short) Nelson. Francis was educated in the St. Mary’s County Schools system and was a life-long member and servant in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

On April 26, 1968, Francis married his beloved wife, Marion Cecilia Thompson; they remained married for 51 years until his death. They were blessed raising eight children. Francis was a devoted husband, the “Rock” of the family, and was kind with “a heart of gold.”

He had a work career that spanned for over forty-seven years; over 25 years in construction work as supervisor and a foreman. He was one of the hardest workers that you would ever meet and never wasted anytime getting a job done. Along with taking care of his family, Francis also enjoyed gardening and farming. He was one of the best at growing a variety of crops in his gardens. He was truly a pillar in his community.

In addition to his parents, Francis was preceded in death by his son, Francis Thompson (Ruby); his brothers, Ernest Armstrong (Emily), Paul, Joseph, Thomas (Marie), James, Clarence (Antoinette), and sister, Mary (Theresa).

Francis leaves to cherish his memories, his loving and affectionate wife, Marion; sons, James Thompson (Elsie), Michael Thompson, of Oakville, MD, Ray Nelson (Latricia), of Waldorf, MD, and Cecil Nelson (Stacey), of Lusby, MD; daughters, Bernadette and Charlotte Thompson of Oakville, MD, and Fontella Thompson (James), of Waldorf, MD; his siblings, Charles (Liz), of Lexington Park, MD and Bernard (Annie), of Mechanicsville, MD, Martha and Catherine Somerville (Buster) and Martha Nelson, of Baltimore, MD, eighteen grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a host of aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will gather for viewing Friday evening, December 13, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 38576 Brett Way, Mechanicsville, MD 20659 and on Saturday, December 14, 2019 for visitation at 9:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. Joseph’s Parish, 29119 Point Lookout Road, Morganza, MD 20660. Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38888 Doctor Johnson Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.