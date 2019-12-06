Mary Virginia McGovern, 91, of Huntingtown passed away November 30, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born January 29, 1928 in Baltimore to Howard S. and Gladys M. (Barnes) Hamann. Virginia was raised in Baltimore. She married John “Jack” McGovern on July 13, 1946 and they lived in Forestville for many years before moving to Neeld Estate in Huntingtown. She was a school teacher at Mt. Calvary in Forestville. Virginia was active in the community; she was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church and in her spare time she enjoyed baking pound cakes and chocolate chip cookies, crocheting, making blankets, traveling, and drinking margaritas on the rocks with salt.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband John “Jack” McGovern, sons John M. and Patrick S. McGovern, and son-in-law Frederick Bauer. She is survived by her daughter Kathryn M. Bauer of Huntingtown, daughter-in-law Janice DeMarco McGovern, grandchildren Kevin McGovern and wife Lizz Kilby, Kristyn McGovern Hurley and husband Gavin, Danny Bauer and wife Breanne Bauer, Jack Bauer, and Kiley Bauer and great-grandchildren Luke, Rachel, and Ryan McGovern, Sarah and Garrett Hurley, and Hudson Bauer.