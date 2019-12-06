Bobby Lee Viands, 84, of Deale passed away December 5, 2019 in Annapolis. He was born July 11, 1935 in Luray, VA to Staige Arthur and Julia Ann (Short) Viands. Bobby was raised in Virginia and moved to the D.C. metro area when he was 18 and has lived in Deale for the past 40 years. He was employed as a plumber with the Local 5 for 55 years. Bobby loved building and working on things and could make or fix almost anything. He also enjoyed watching politics, listening to country music and he loved his pet cats. He will be remembered as a fighter who wouldn’t give up and for bringing a smile to your face whenever he entered the room.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Josephine Viands, granddaughter Tiffany Lynn Viands of Deale, who he shared a very special bond with and grandsons Bobby Lee Viands III of Martinsburg, WV and Robert Wiatrek of San Jose, CA. Also surviving are great-grandchildren Bobby Lee IV, Tristin and Natalie Viands and Christian and Caydence Wiatrek, a nephew Leroy Breeden of Deale, who he raised as his own and a daughter Shirley Bolyard of Virginia. He was preceded in death by a son Bobby Lee Viands, Jr.