Lori June Papadakis (nee Lemke), 52

Lori June Papadakis (nee Lemke), aged 52, of Mechanicsville, MD, died December 2, 2019, at her home after a courageous battle with cancer.

Lori was born in Milwaukee, WI, on November 18, 1967, but spent her childhood in Wauwatosa, WI. At age 5, she became a believer in Jesus Christ, but it wasn’t until she was 12 that she had a truly serious conversation with Him.

Growing up, if the lights were on at church, she was there. She was part of the church’s acapella group, hand bells, youth group, puppets, and singing. She regularly attended church summer camp, first as a participant, and later as a counselor.

In high school, she travelled to Washington, D.C., as part of a choir group that sang in the Russell Rotunda in the U.S. Capitol as part of a competition. Her group won first prize. She graduated from Wauwatosa West High School in 1986.

In 1988, Lori joined the U.S. Navy and served four years. She worked on the Naval Reactors Program in Crystal City, VA, as a Yeoman Third Class. After the Navy, Lori worked the next 26 years at the Food and Drug Administration in both Washington, D.C. and College Park, MD, as a program specialist and a contracts manager.

She met her beloved husband, Tony, at First Baptist Church in Alexandria, VA, and they were married there in 2007. They subsequently moved to Southern Maryland. During this time, Lori took up micro-farming and built an entire food production eco-system in her back yard. She was also very interested in healthy living and nutrition.

Lori is survived by her husband; son, Vincent Pisciotta (Rylie); grandson, Gideon Pisciotta; stepchildren, Alexandra Papadakis, Nicholas Papadakis, and Alyssa Papadakis; sisters Lynda Haasch (Donny) and Lisa Szibel (Dave); and her sister-in-law, Christine Trent (Jonathan). She also leaves behind a cherished German Shepherd, Hulda, as well as a cat, sundry fish, and eleven ducks.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service starting at 11:00 a.m., at Grace Chapel Ministries, 39245 Chaptico Road, Helen, MD 20635. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, Lori wished for a small donation to be made to either CareNet of Southern Maryland, P.O. Box 31, Lexington Park, MD 20653 or to Grace Chapel Ministries, 39245 Chaptico Road, Helen, MD 20635.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.