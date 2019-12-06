Mary E. Ridgeway, 92, of Newburg, MD passed away on December 1, 2019 at the University of MD Charles Regional Medical Center.

Born in Thompkinsville, MD on July 10, 1927 to the late Sankston Jackson and Emma Jackson, Mary is also preceded in death by her (first) husband, Richard Ryan and (second) husband, Walter Ridgeway; brothers, Walter Jackson, Bennett Jackson and Francis Jackson; and sister, Marian Guy. She is survived by her daughters, Katherine Winstead, Judith Ryan and Pamela Adams; sister, Jenny Stine; nephew Justin Guy; niece, Sue Woodburn; ten grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

Mary was employed by U.S. Post Office as a postal clerk. She was a devout Catholic who never missed a weekly rosary or mass, an avid reader and had a passion for caregiving.

Visitation will be held at Holy Ghost Catholic Church (15848 Rock Point Rd., Newburg) on December 9, 2019 from 10AM to 11AM; Funeral Mass will begin at 11AM; Interment to follow in the Church Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105) or Ladies of Charity – Holy Ghost Church (15848 Rock Point Rd., Newburg, MD 20664). Online condolences to the family can be shared at arehartechols.com.