Mary Alma (Mom Mom) Hampton was born in Valley Lee, MD on November 13, 1930 to Irving Graves Hewitt and Edith (Combs) Hewitt. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy and began nursing school at Georgetown University. However, her heart had been captivated by a wily Texan named Paul Myrlin Hampton and she traded her nursing aspirations for the love of her life. On their first date, Paul told Mary Alma that he was going to marry her – and later said, “I told you so” as they were walking down the aisle as newlyweds.

With her husband, she raised three children. Mary Cecilia Harman (Dave) of Mechanicsville, Paul M. Hampton Jr (Stephanie) of Leonardtown, and James A Hampton of Silver Spring. After Paul Sr.’s untimely death in 1986, Mary Alma discovered her next great passion – being a day-care provider. Over the next 30 years, Mary Alma was “Mom Mom” to nearly 40 children that she loved with all her heart – including her own granddaughters Julia M Hampton and Brianna A Hampton of Leonardtown.

She is also preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and her beloved sister and best friend Joan Victoria (Hewitt) Burroughs. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, nephews Jerry, Michael, and Mark Burroughs and nieces Anne Burroughs Wetzler and Carolyn Hampton Megason.

Mary Alma cherished many wonderful friendships during her lifetime and delighted in her friends’ interests. Those who knew her well, knew that she was very particular about what she wanted. Among her final requests were a private burial and no public services. In lieu of flowers, friends may make a donation to a cause they hold dear.

