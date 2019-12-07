Police in Charles County Say Alcohol to be Factor in Motor Vehicle Collision That Killed 17-Year-Old Driver

On Saturday, December 07, 2019, at approximately 12:45 a.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles on northbound United States Route 301 in the area of Faulkner Road in Faulkner.

Due to the seriousness of the collision, a request was made for the Maryland State Police CRASH Team to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP CRASH Team and the MSP La Plata Barrack indicates a 1994 Jeep Wrangler operated by a 17-year-old male of Lorton, VA and occupied by Shane Haley, 19, of Lorton, VA and Raymond Andrews, 18, of Front Royal, VA were traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of United States Route 301 in the area of Faulkner Road.

At the same time, a 2007 Hyundai Elantra operated by Zenobia Sharp, 40, of Richmond, VA was traveling northbound United States Route 301 at Faulkner Road.

The Jeep collided off-set head-on with the Hyundai in lane number one.

As a result of the collision, the 17-year-old male was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Alcohol and driver error are believed to be factors in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Cpl. Justin Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231.

The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Cpl. Justin Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team.

