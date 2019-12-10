St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Serious Crash in Charlotte Hall That Sends Two to Trauma Centers

On December 7, 2019, at approximately 11:08 a.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 38100 block of Golden Beach Road in Charlotte Hall, for the reported motor vehicle collision.

Deputies arrived on scene and located a Ford F-150 and a Chevrolet Cobalt in the roadway with two patients unconscious and trapped in the Chevrolet Cobalt. Firefighters from Mechanicsville extricated two patients in approximately 15 minutes.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation and the preliminary investigation determined the Ford F-150 operated by Paul Andrew Hamby, age 55 of Mechanicsville, was traveling northbound on Golden Beach Road, when the Chevrolet Cobalt, operated by Noah Andrew Stathers, age 19 of Mechanicsville, entered the roadway. Stathers attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Golden Beach Road and was struck by the Ford F-150.

Stathers and a juvenile front-seat passenger were transported via helicopter to area trauma centers with incapacitating injuries. Hamby was not transported to a medical facility from the scene.

At this time, speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Deputy Shawn Shelko at (301) 475-4200 extension *8147 or by email at Shawn.Shelko@stmarysmd.com.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

