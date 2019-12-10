Lexington Park Man Charged with Assault and Reckless Endangerment After Stabbing Woman

On Saturday, November 23, 2019, at approximately 10:45 p.m.,Cpl. Beishline of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office made contact with the female victim who advised of a domestic assault which occurred at a residence on Rosslare Court in Lexington Park.

The victim told police that she was seated in the garage when Michael Andrea Johnson, 38 of Lexington Park, began arguing with her, and during the course of the argument Johnson pulled a knife out with a five inch blade, and began stating he was going to kill her. Johnson then used the knife to cut her left hand, causing a laceration approximately three inches long and one inch deep requiring sutures. The victim said Johnson has an extremely volatile temper and has assaulted her in the past.

Police made contact with Johnson in the waiting room of MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Johnson told police that the victim was playing with his pocket knife when she accidentally stabbed herself. Johnson said the blood on his coverall’s was from helping her with the cut.

Johnson was arrested and charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree and Reckless Endangerment.

