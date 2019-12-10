Beloved father and friend, Douglas (Doug) S. Harry passed away on December 8, 2019. He was born on July 5, 1954 in Baltimore City, MD to Donald and Edith Harry.

Doug had an accomplished 30 year career as a civilian worker in the United States Navy, where he worked his way up to the highest civilian ranking. Doug was known for his sense of humor and witty charm, he lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, including sitting by the water, fishing with his sons, celebrations with his loved ones and playing with his dog.

Doug is survived by his two sons and their wives, Derek Harry (Nikita) and Jeremy Harry (Kelsey).

A Memorial to celebrate Doug’s life will be held at The Pier Restaurant, 14575 Solomon’s Island Road, Solomons, MD, 20688 on December 14 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.