Theresa Martin Monaghan Goodwin, 92, of Waldorf, MD passed away peacefully at her home on December 1, 2019.

Theresa was born on October 5, 1927 in Shenandoah, PA, to the late John Joseph Monaghan and Elizabeth Rosario (Dowling) Monaghan. She moved to Washington, DC at the age of 18 and was employed as a switchboard operator for the telephone company, Ma Bell, and then later a homemaker.

She married Charles Xavier Goodwin, Sr. on February 23, 1948 and they shared over 45 years with each other before his passing. Together they raised a family of eight (8) children, which grew to include twelve (12) grandchildren and eight (8) great-grandchildren.

Theresa enjoyed the company of people, good conversation, game shows, puzzles, watching movies, playing cards and board games. Praying the rosary and reading her prayer books continuously, were a true testament to her faith. She was such a wonderful, beautiful woman and always knew how to make those who entered her home feel like they belonged. Most importantly, she loved her family and God above all. Her faith and love for all of God’s creation has been passed down through the 3 generations that followed her. To know Theresa was to know a kind, gentle, endearing and loving soul. Memories of her inherent joy will last throughout eternity for those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her children, Charles Goodwin, Jr. (Barbara) of Hughesville, MD, Margaret Goodwin of Waldorf, MD, Paul Goodwin (Susan) of Charlotte Hall, MD, Julia Goodwin of Waldorf, MD, Judith Gerlitz (David) of Centreville, VA, Dorothy Watson (Mike) of Aquasco, MD, Cecilia Alcorn (John) of Westminster, MD, and twelve (12) grandchildren (Emily, Elizabeth, Daniel, Lauren, Travis, Maxwell, Samantha, Olivia, Rachael, Kiley, Rebecca and John) and eight (8) great-grandchildren (Natalie, Alexia, Katelyn, Kaylee, Aubrie, Christopher, John and Anna). She is also survived by sister-in-law/best friend, Dorothy Thomasen, of Gambrills, MD. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son, Dennis Goodwin.

The family will receive friends for Theresa’s Funeral Service on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 3320 St. Peter’s Drive, Waldorf, MD 20601, officiated by Father Keith Woods. Interment will be private at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Charles County Hospice, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.