Mary Ellen Barbour, 95, of LaPlata, MD passed away on November 25, 2019 in Waldorf, MD. Born on October 26, 1924 in Washington, DC to the late Robert M. Garner and Estelle E. Garner. She is also predeceased by her husband William Brent Barbour; brother, Robert Garner and her sister, Eloise Maroney.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Brent Marks (Alan); son, William B. Barbour, Jr. (Susan); daughter, Carole Anne Clark; sister, Barbara Fennell Grez and her grandson Alexander F. Marks.

Mary Ellen was a retired Post Master in LaPlata, MD. She also enjoyed reading, going to the movies and above all spending time with her family.

The family will receive friends on Monday December 16, 2019 from 3 to 5 PM at the Arehart-Echols Funeral Home in LaPlata, MD. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday December 17, 2019 10 AM at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in LaPlata, MD.

Interment will be at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD at a later date.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Richard R. Clark Senior Center Council 1210 Charles St. LaPlata, MD 20646.

