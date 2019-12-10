Debra Jo Littleton, 67, of Lusby, died peacefully Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Georgetown Hospital, with family and friends by her side. She was born June 26, 1952, in Washington D.C., and was a daughter of the late James Robert Sr. and Josephine (Tolbert) Littleton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Susan and father-in-law, Elton Smith.

Debra Jo retired from the federal government where she worked on regulatory and international issues. She was a member of Olivet United Methodist Church, located in Lusby. She enjoyed the water, slalom water skiing, sailing, fishing, swimming, and loved to travel.

Debra Jo is survived by her husband of 15 years, Dennis (Denny) N. Smith; her brother James Robert Littleton Jr.; her uncles Michael (Mike) Tolbert and Ralph Tolbert; mother-in-law, Lois Smith; brother-in-law, Gary Smith; her step daughters Anne and Tiffany Smith; godson Carl Thomas (CT) Walsh; and prayer partners Suzanne Tolbert, Patricia Hufford and Roxanne Arch. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

The family will receive Friends at RAUSCH FUNERAL HOME, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, on Friday December 13, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday December 14, 2019 at Olivet United Methodist Church, Lusby, MD. Interment will follow in the Olivet UM Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Olivet UM Church.