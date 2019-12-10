Timothy Patrick “Timmy” Pumphrey, 61, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.

Timmy was born on November 12, 1958 to the late Edward James Pumphrey, Jr. and Joan Patricia (O’Neill) Pumphrey.

As a young man he worked as a locksmith. He was an intelligent worker who excelled at any job he attempted. Although personal struggles kept him down, he overcame his demons and he would have been five (5) years sober this month. This accomplishment made his sister and brother very proud.

Timmy was a simple man. He enjoyed relaxing on his couch with a cup of coffee, watching television and movies. He watched so many movies, it was common for him to be able to recite word for word dialogue. He enjoyed reading his Bible and knew it well. He found pleasure in feeding the squirrels and birds around his house and he would make sure they got fed at any cost.

If you knew Timmy, you know he loved his family. A close-knit group, his brother and sister were his best friends. Family was very important to him; he cherished every moment spent together. He will be missed by his family, but they’re taking solace in knowing he is in a glorious heaven reuniting with their beloved parents.

Timmy is survived by his sister, Suzanne Blocker (Ronald) of LaPlata, MD, brother, Edward Pumphrey (Karen) of Bowie, MD; and nieces and nephews, Kevin, Sean (Sophie), Ryan, Amanda, Brittany (Chris), Ronnie, and John (Bailey). He is also survived by numerous, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by both of his parents.

The family will receive friends for Timmy’s Life Celebration on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. and officiated by Richard Pumphrey also held at Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall. Interment will be private.

Condolences can be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

