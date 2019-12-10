Barbara Sharon Alton, 71, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away due to complications from surgery on December 5, 2019 at Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital.

Barbara was born on August 22, 1948 in Burke, South Dakota to the late George and Marcelane (Forsch) Knittel.

As the oldest of five children, Barbara would assist her mother with the care of her siblings, housework and care of animals on their farm.

Later she left her farm life behind and moved to San Diego, CA. Barbara married Phillip Edward Keeney in 1967 and together they had four children.

Barbara later met and married William Paul Alton (Paul) on July 13, 1985. She loved preparing large elaborate dinner parties for friends and family. Many of which were holiday meals where, as a Navy wife she opened her home to military personnel during the holiday season when they could not spend it with their own families. Barbara was very proud to be a Navy wife, married to Paul, and assisting active duty military.

Barbara was very creative. Her creative interests included floral arranging, cross stitch, scrapbooking, cooking and baking. She also shared these interests with her dearest friend and soulmate, Tammy Allenberg, who preceded her in death.

Barbara enjoyed and loved her family very much.

Barbara is survived by her husband, William (Paul) Alton of Mechanicsville; her children, Renee Sammons (Paul) of Grand Junction, CO, Tammy Coulter (Pete) of Rappahannock Academy, VA, Diane Keeney of Deltona, FL, and Daniel Keeney of Fredericksburg, VA; and ten (10) grandchildren, Thomas Bethel, Ryan Baggs, William Baggs, Amity Morlang, Gillian Sammons, Christian Tanner, Zachary Tanner, Joshua Castro, Annabelle Castro, and Noah Castro; one (1) great-grandchild River Rey Elsburg. She is also survived by her siblings, Joyce Schwartzlow of Rockford, IL, Marlon Knittel of Rockford, IL, Gaylon Knittel of Jacksonville, FL. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Loren Knittel.

Interment will be private. The family will be holding a private Memorial Service.

In lieu of flowers or contributions please send donations to Hospice of St. Mary’s County, Post Office Box 625, Leonardtown, MD.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home and Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.