State Fire Marshal Currently Investigating Arson at Vacant House in Mechanicsville

On Monday, December 9, 2019, at approximately 4:25 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Seventh District, Hollywood, and Charles County responded to Grant Road and Golden Beach Road in Mechanicsville for the reported vacant house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single story residence with fire showing from the front of the home.

Firefighters from Mechanicsville and Charles County extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to investigate the cause. The owner(s) of the one story single family dwelling is currently unknown. The loss of structure is estimated at $200,000.00

Smoke alarms were present and working. The fire was discovered by a next door neighbor.

Preliminary investigations determined the fire is incendiary and originated in the living room of the home. The home was vacant and there was no electric power to the home at the time of the fire.

There were no injuries as a result of this incident. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.

All photos are courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, and State Fire Marshal Office.

