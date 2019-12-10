VIDEO: Sheriff, FOP, and County Commissioner Release Statements After Sheriff’s Office Pay Raise is Voted Down in St. Mary’s County

FOP Lodge #7 President Elect, Austin Schultz provided SMNEWSNET with the following statement:
Today the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County were asked to vote to give the hard-working men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office pay parity with our surrounding jurisdictions. We did not ask for more, we simply asked to be compensated equally and fairly. The job of law enforcement has always been and will always be a dangerous profession and a path that not many choose to walk. This danger is amplified when there is a shortage of manpower and a high turn over rate. The Sheriff’s Office is constantly struggling to recruit the highly motivated individuals this profession requires and to keep the officers that tax payers have invested time and money into.
Unfortunately, the vote today did not go in our favor which was extremely disappointing. Commissioner O’Connor and Colvin did vote in the affirmative for which Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #7 is grateful. Commissioner Guy, Morgan and Hewitt did not. During closing remarks, Commissioner Guy, Morgan and Hewitt spoke positively of the SMCSO receiving pay parity and committed to revisiting this issue in the near future. The FOP Lodge #7 looks forward to working with the commissioners to make this happen.
Sheriff Timothy K. Cameron told SMNEWSNET:
I am disappointed by the outcome of today’s vote but noted the commissioners were adamant about analyzing numbers to provide parity and remain optimistic of a deputy salary increase by March 6th.
St Mary’s County Commissioner John O’Connor released the following statement of Facebook today:
Today I sat in my chair as an elected leader and witnessed an all to familiar problem with our elected leaders in this country. Lack of Backbone, Integrity, lies, and Cowardice.
The men and women of The St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office have earned and deserve pay equality. They have earned it with their blood sweat and tears there is no reason this should not have happened today. The money is there. Don’t lie to these men and women and say you got their back and then tuck your tail in between your legs and retreat when it’s time to step up.
We had the opportunity to do the right thing for our peacekeepers and failed them yet AGAIN. It seems that’s what politician do. Please take a moment to watch this, my comments, and commissioner Colvin’s comments.
I thank the Men and Women of FOP lodge 7 and the St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for everything they do. I wish I could have done more today.
First, a big thank you to Commissioner O’Connor for not beating around the bush regarding our deputies. As many have said, you were spot on. Thank you, Commissioner Colvin, for trying to do the right thing. Our deputies deserve so much more. My daughter and son-in-law are both SMC Deputies. I see on a daily basis what they go through, the hours they work, the meals they miss and while most of us are spending time with their families on Holidays, they are on the streets working to keep our County safe. What a slap in the face! I watched the SMC Deputies put their heart and soul into their jobs long before my daughter and son-in-law became deputies themselves. Did they choose this profession for the money? Absolutely NOT! They chose it because they wanted to serve their community. Most have to work a part-time job just to make ends meet.
Well, I’m sure in the next few months, we will see many more deputies leave our County for Calvert and Charles because of the pay difference. When you call for assistance, don’t be surprised if the wait time is long due to shortage of personnel.
As a parent, I will tell the Commissioners that voted against the pay raise, (which would help retain deputies that are already on the force and recruit new deputies that are so needed) if for any reason something happens to any of our deputies due to being overworked (because of not enough to cover our County), not enough rest because of Court, being on call, etc.) that it will be on your shoulders. Losing a child no matter the age is something NO ONE should have to endure and because our deputies will do whatever it takes to protect and serve even though most are exhausted will again be on you.
Please rethink your decision and make it right. If you can’t agree to make it right, then I challenge each one of you, Commissioner Guy, Commissioner Hewitt and Commissioner Morgan to do a deputy’s job for one week. If after one week, you can still, with a good conscious, vote NO then at least you stepped up to the plate to back your decision.
Very Respectfully,
Donna Page
MY EMAIL TO THE COUNTY COMMISSIONER’S!!
Good Morning
First and foremost I would like to thank Commissioner’s John O’Connor and Eric Colvin for voting yes today!
Commissioner O’Connor, I can’t thank you enough for your hard work dedication and support of the men and women of The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, it’s truly appreciated.
This morning I watched something so heartbreaking for the hard working men and women of the Sheriff’s Office.
As a wife and a mother of 2 outstanding Deputies of The St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, I am so incredibly disappointed in the vote that was given by YOU Mr Hewitt by YOU Mr Morgan and by YOU Mr Guy. Mr. Hewitt your behavior today spoke volumes and was truly embarrassing.
Not for ONE SECOND can you comprehend what it’s like to walk in the shoes of a Deputy or comprehend the life of the family’s of these fine Deputies.
How could you sit at that table this morning and vote NO! Do you not care about the safety of our citizens?? Do you not care about the safety of OUR DEPUTIES?? We are going to continue to lose deputies to other agencies where they can make more if you continue with your disdain for Deputies of St. Mary’s County.
Look at the amount of money our county is losing EVERY YEAR due to Deputies leaving and it is going to continue if their pay is sub par.
I know you had the information that was needed for every one to vote yes today. I really hope that you will not give the money that is so desperately needed for the Sheriff’s Office to the Board of Education because that seems to be where your allegiance is. Yes our educators are important but they are not vital to the safety of this beautiful county.
So for you to sit there and say you need more information and you will get your raise but not today is nothing more then a slap in the face. It’s a slap in the face to our Deputies it’s a slap in the face to their families and it’s a slap in the face to the citizens of this county and to you and your families. Your vote today said nothing more then you DO NOT CARE!!
Again, as a WIFE, MOTHER and CITIZEN I am extremely disappointed in the vote you gave today.
I am respectfully asking for you to reconsider your votes. Time is of the essence before we lose more.
Respectfully,
Maria Snyder
Wife of Deputy D. Snyder
Mother of Deputy T. Snyder
