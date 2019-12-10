One Injured After Single Vehicle Rollover in Dunkirk

On Monday, December 9, 2019, at approximately 10:10 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Route 4 & Route 260 in Dunkirk, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle overturned in the roadway. The single trapped occupant had been removed from the vehicle by a bystander prior to the Fire Departments arrival.

First responders reported the single patient suffered severe facial trauma, and due to inclement weather, aviation wasn’t available.

The single patient was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department.

