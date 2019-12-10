Impaired Driving Leads to One Injured After Vehicle Goes Up Utility Pole in Bushwood

December 10, 2019

On Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at approximately 3:15 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Colton Point Road and Bushwood Wharf Road in Bushwood, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with multiple patients injured and trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a utility pole, resting in the air on the utility pole guy-wire, with two subjects trapped in the vehicle.

Firefighters extricated two patients in under 10 minutes.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. One patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the crash, and impaired driving is suspected, charges are pending.

Updates will be provided when they become available.




4 Responses to Impaired Driving Leads to One Injured After Vehicle Goes Up Utility Pole in Bushwood

  1. Anonymous on December 10, 2019 at 6:23 pm

    Holy crap!
    People need to stop drinking and driving!

    Reply
  2. Chicken necker on December 10, 2019 at 6:44 pm

    This is why 7th district is reigns supreme over other areas. No one does mid day DUI like we do

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on December 10, 2019 at 7:49 pm

    Typical St Mary’s resident

    Reply
  4. Smith on December 10, 2019 at 8:57 pm

    This may be the pill popper just busted the other day for DUI among other things. If it’s her, I hope they took her license. Thank god it was a pole and not a resident. Please get her off the street before she kills one of our family members.

    Reply

