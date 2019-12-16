UPDATE: 54-Year-Old Newburg Man Murdered Because Shooter Believed he had Burglarized his Residence

UPDATE 13/16/2019: According to court documents, Fred Odell Scott Sr., 55, of Waldorf, Shot and killed John Ercell Staton, 54, of Newburg, because he believed Staton had burglarized his residence on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
During the burglary, it was alleged that Staton stole 2 sixty-inch televisions, clothing, computers, and cash.
Staton and Scott were acquaintances, and were together on day of the burglary, before Scott asked Staton to leave the residence due to his behavior.
One witness told police that Scott attempted to strike Staton with a rented Mitsubishi Outlander an hour prior to the shooting, and Scott told the witness that he was, going to kill that motherfuc#er.
Staton was located by arriving officers who found him deceased, in front of 154 Smallwood Village Center in Waldorf, with several gunshot wounds to his upper body.
Witnesses said a black male with facial hair operating a gray Mitsubishi Outlander pulled up, got out of the vehicle and approached the Staton while brandishing a handgun, he then shot Staton. During the shooting a witness said Scott yelled to Staton that he knew he broke into his house.
After the shooting, Scott told another witness, that he blasted the motherfuc#er.
After his arrest on December 12, 2019, Scott told police he operates a Mitsubishi Outlander and that he had been in the Smallwood Village center on the day of the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Feldman at (301) 609-6474.
Fred Odell Scott Sr., 55, of Waldorf, was arrested on December 12, 2019, and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime and other related charges.
Scott is being held with no bond at the Charles County Detention Center.
The suspect and victim were known to each other.
The investigation is ongoing.
UPDATE: On December 10 at 3:09 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Smallwood Village Center in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect and victim were involved in an altercation in the parking lot of the shopping center when the suspect produced a handgun and shot the victim multiple times.
The suspect then fled in a gray vehicle. The victim, John Ercell Staton, 54, of Newburg, was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Detectives are pursuing leads.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Feldman at (301) 609-6474.
12/10/2019: On Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at approximately 3:15 p.m., deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Smallwood Village Shopping Center in Waldorf for the reported Shooting,
Authorities arrived on scene to find an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound and began CPR.
The gunshot victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, but was pronounced deceased while in route.
Police said suspect(s) fled in a grey passenger vehicle, and are asking the public to call 301-932-2222 if they have any information about the shooting.
When I moved to Waldorf back in June, 1986 it was a nice quite bedroom community with good schools for my two boys. When I lived at Bolling AFB, DC, my sons had to attend school in S.E. DC. Iam glad that they both had graduated high school down here in Charles County. In 2005 when the junk home loans program started where you only paid the interest only. That’s when the migration start from up north to Waldorf. When that started. I saw the handwriting on the walls and decided to leave Waldorf. We had a beautiful home in Sentry Woods and loved it there. We knew all of our neighbors where we would have block parties in the summertime. How many people know who their neighbors are now days? Now we had moved to St. Mary’s County which seems 90% better then Waldorf. Prince George’s county is happy that their crime rate has dropped over the past several years while Waldorf’s crime rate has risen over this sametime period. Now, why is That? Waldorf keeps building new homes and town houses. It has become the New Prince George’s county and Waldorf should be annexed into PG county. It’s amazing how one function of society can ruin it for everyone. This is horrible what’s going on in Waldorf with the strong armed robberies,carjackings, shootings and murders and every other kind of crime. It was like being at a picnic and the ants start to invade and ruin it all.
What makes you think St. Mary’s county is any better? You need to read on this same web site and most of it is about all types of crime in St. Mary’s county. Further, it doesn’t matter whether you’re from SE DC, Waldorf, or St Mary’s county. Crime is everywhere; just as you have nice neighborhood in every city, state or county.
I moved out of Waldorf too and so glad I did. I agree with everything you said.
“…the suspect and victim were involved in an altercation in the parking lot of the shopping center when the suspect produced a handgun and shot the victim multiple times. The suspect then fled in a gray vehicle”,
This shopping center has decades long history of violence and homicide. Don’t y’all act like this is something new. Too many children, people with special needs and seniors live in this community for the violence to continue.
It’s sad that no matter where you go somebody(s) come and make it ugly. My prayers go out to the man family.
To gain a greater understanding of what happened we must know the complete story in regard to the incident .In due time we will likely , I hope, learn what caused this incident to have occurred with a complete criminal investigation …In the mean time ,look up John Ercell Statons criminal case file ,it does put a different spot light on this situation .
I concur.. back in the seventies we were so grateful to have a grocery store such as Safeway to move on this side of 301. It was our family grocery store it was convenient and weell-appointed. There was an Irish pub style restaurant, a Seafood restaurant, Fin and Claw, a hip western wear store, Tyler’s and a jewelry store, Golden Renaissance. The college held classes in the offices on the 2nd level. We attended church at Our Lady. As the neighborhood demographocs changed the shopping center slowly downgraded and, one by one, upscale businesses left. The salad bar and fried foods buffet in Safeway was removed because people took to walking in, lunching on the food and leaving without paying. The bank was shut down after a few robberies..years ago, a robbery/murder occured at the corner pizza joint, now Obox’s, which has been robbed, shots were fired in the parkinglot last week..a Walgren’s employee told me that people just walk in and blantly walk out with merchandise on a routine basis. The folks that have depended on that shopping center and others like it are now living with an ‘under seige’ dread..it is no longer safe to venture into that area, least of all, live in or near it. I will not allow my daughter to work a retail or fast-food job that puts her in any parking lot after dark. Now, I will not be sending her to Safeway to pick up items for me after school ever again. I look forward to the day that we can leave this area for a more hospitable environment. But, fact is, such creeping crud will catch up to you..my family moved from Lanham to Waldorf to escape the unrest and crime of the 60’s in PG and, well, here it is again…
I am disgusted by the disrespect and abuse that our law enforcement and school system has to deal with as well as the blight of trash, shopping carts, debris, urine and feces festoon what used to be a well-groomed environment..distressing and very sad statement in regards to Waldorf’s onslaught of ‘new neighbors’ no matter if they are white,hispanic or black..they have efficiently downgraded and trashed a long-standing community in less then 20 years.
There is NO reason for this.
Au contraire, there is a reason, but we get labelled a bigot when we point it out. I don’t care what YOU choose to believe the problems is, because I KNOW what the problem is. It’s our government rewarding their voters for having babies out of wedlock when they’re too damned young. By the time they could have served a standard enlistment and learned a trade, they instead reproduce and start a lifetime of government dependency. The young men don’t want to go out and work. That’s for suckers. They want to hang out, talk trash, and go on booty calls. Left to they’re own devices, they would starve to death in 2 generations. If you don’t believe me, just look at South Africa now.
There IS a reason. As long as our government pays them to sit at home and squirt out babies, this will continue.
