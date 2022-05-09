UPDATE: Waldorf Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Murder at Smallwood Village Center

UPDATE 5/9/2022: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Friday, May 6, 2022, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Donine Carrington Martin sentenced Fred Odell Scott, 58, of Waldorf, to 20 years in prison for the Second-Degree Murder of John Staton and the Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence. In addition to the 20 years in prison, Scott will be on supervised probation for 5 years upon release and received 20 years of suspended time.

On July 2, 2021, Scott entered a guilty plea to the above-mentioned charges.

On December 10, 2019, officers responded to a business located in the 150 block of Smallwood Village Center in Waldorf for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered victim John Staton, who suffered gunshot wounds to the upper body. Staton was pronounced deceased at the scene. A witness reported that the suspect, later determined to be Scott, pulled up to Staton in a grey Mitsubishi Outlander. Scott exited the vehicle, brandished a handgun, and shot Staton.

A further investigation revealed that on November 27, 2019, Scott’s home was burglarized. Televisions, clothing, computers, and money were taken during the burglary. Scott believed that Staton was the perpetrator. During the shooting on December 10, 2019, several witnesses heard Scott yell that he knew Staton broke into his house.

On December 12, 2019, Scott was apprehended.

During sentencing, Assistant State’s Attorney Jonathan Beattie told the judge, “Mr. Scott made a decision that day – rather than what Staton’s family is doing today to seek the Court – he decided to address this wrong. We’ll never know if the victim [broke into Mr. Scott’s house]. He never got the opportunity to make his case.” He continued that Mr. Scott decided to get vengeance in a “cold and callous way.”

UPDATE 12/16/2019: According to court documents, Fred Odell Scott Sr., 55, of Waldorf, Shot and killed John Ercell Staton, 54, of Newburg, because he believed Staton had burglarized his residence on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

During the burglary, it was alleged that Staton stole 2 sixty-inch televisions, clothing, computers, and cash. Staton and Scott were acquaintances, and were together on day of the burglary, before Scott asked Staton to leave the residence due to his behavior.

One witness told police that Scott attempted to strike Staton with a rented Mitsubishi Outlander an hour prior to the shooting, and Scott told the witness that he was, going to kill that motherfuc#er.

Staton was located by arriving officers who found him deceased, in front of 154 Smallwood Village Center in Waldorf, with several gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Witnesses said a black male with facial hair operating a gray Mitsubishi Outlander pulled up, got out of the vehicle and approached the Staton while brandishing a handgun, he then shot Staton. During the shooting a witness said Scott yelled to Staton that he knew he broke into his house.

After the shooting, Scott told another witness, that he blasted the motherfuc#er.

After his arrest on December 12, 2019, Scott told police he operates a Mitsubishi Outlander and that he had been in the Smallwood Village center on the day of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Feldman at (301) 609-6474.

Charles County Sheriff’s detectives have identified and arrested the suspect in the homicide of John Ercell Staton, 54, of Newburg, who was shot and killed on December 10, 2019, in the 100 block of Smallwood Village Center in Waldorf.

Fred Odell Scott Sr., 55, of Waldorf, was arrested on December 12, 2019, and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime and other related charges.

Scott is being held with no bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

The suspect and victim were known to each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE: On December 10 at 3:09 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Smallwood Village Center in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect and victim were involved in an altercation in the parking lot of the shopping center when the suspect produced a handgun and shot the victim multiple times.

The suspect then fled in a gray vehicle. The victim, John Ercell Staton, 54, of Newburg, was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Detectives are pursuing leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Feldman at (301) 609-6474. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

12/10/2019: On Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at approximately 3:15 p.m., deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Smallwood Village Shopping Center in Waldorf for the reported Shooting,

Authorities arrived on scene to find an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound and began CPR.

The gunshot victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, but was pronounced deceased while in route.

Police said suspect(s) fled in a grey passenger vehicle, and are asking the public to call 301-932-2222 if they have any information about the shooting.

