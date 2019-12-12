VIDEO: 86-Year-Old Waldorf Woman Gets Her Wish of a Lifetime

On Tuesday night, 86-year-old Bertha Nunn of Waldorf, made her TV acting debut with the airing of Crest’s new holiday spot. This was a special moment for all involved because Bertha Nunn was a wish recipient from a non-profit organization called Wish of a Lifetime that grants wishes for seniors across the country.

This has been Wish of a Lifetime biggest wish granted to date and they would like to continue the momentum by sharing her story with as many as they can.

Bertha’s story is familiar as her earlier years were spent focused on raising her family.

It was inspirational is to see that, at 86, she was able to fulfill a lifelong dream.

More About Bertha’ Story to Becoming a Star

Bertha Nunn is an 86-year-old, former corrections officer and teacher’s assistant from Waldorf. She always wanted to be an actress in TV commercials, but as a busy mom of two and grandmother of six grandsons, she never had the opportunity …until now.

To celebrate the season of giving, Crest teamed up with Wish of a Lifetime, to fulfill Bertha’s lifelong dream and cast her to star alongside Santa in one of its holiday-themed TV spots.

“When we heard about Bertha’s wish to become an actress, we wanted to make it happen,” said Carlos De Jesus, vice president of North America Oral Care. “We met her and she just lit up the room. She made everybody smile, brought tons of energy and we saw how magical she could be on camera, so we wanted to share that magic with everyone.”

Bertha’s story proves that dreams can come true at any age. “Bertha is special because she encompasses everything we look for in a wish recipient,” said Beth Ulstrom, development manager from Wish of a Lifetime. “For her, acting is something she’s wanted to do from a very young age, and we are happy to provide her this opportunity, along with Crest, to make that dream come true.”

Bertha’s Journey

The Holiday Crest Commercial

