St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint in the California/Lexington Park Area

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Maryland State Police and the Maryland State Highway Administration, will be conducting a roadside sobriety checkpoint on Friday evening, Dec. 13, 2019, in central St. Mary’s County.
The sobriety checkpoint will be conducted on Route 235 on Friday night in the California/Lexington Park area.
At the checkpoints, law enforcement officers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment. Drivers will also be checked for other traffic infractions.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office recognizes that roadside sobriety checkpoints are highly visible and efficient tools used in efforts to combat impaired driving. Advance notification of sobriety checkpoints gives motorists the opportunity to make better decisions by preventing and deterring impaired driving in the first place. Advance notifications are also required by law for the validity of a sobriety checkpoint.
Sheriff Tim Cameron requests that everyone drive safely and sober, no matter what the occasion.
