Charles County Public Schools Holding Toddler Playgroups for Children Aged 18 Months Old to 4-Years Old in Charles County

The playgroups engage young children in hands-on play, story time and activities designed to prepare them to enter school. In the event of inclement weather or any CCPS closings or delays, the playgroups are canceled. The 24-hour CCPS weather information line is 301-934-7410 or 301-932-6656.

The playgroups are held at Walter J. Mitchell, J.P. Ryon, Arthur Middleton and Indian Head elementary schools. The following is a list of times and dates for each location:

Mitchell — playgroups are held Tuesdays from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. on January 7, 14 and 28; February 4, 11, 18 and 25; and March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31.

Ryon — playgroups are held Wednesdays from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. on December 18; January 8, 15, 22 and 29; February 5, 12, 19 and 26; and March 4, 11, 18 and 25.

Middlton — playgroups are held Thursdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on December 19; Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30; February 6, 13, 20 and 27; and March 5, 12, 19 and 26.

Indian Head — playgroups are held Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on December 19; Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30; February 6, 13, 20 and 27; and March 5, 12, 19 and 26.

Times and dates for playgroups set for April and May will be announced at a later date.

Mitchell is at 400 Willow Lane in La Plata. Ryon’s address is 12140 Vivian Adams Drive in Waldorf. Middleton is in Waldorf at 1109 Copley Avenue and Indian Head is at 4200 Indian Head Highway.

For more information, contact Janelle Harris at jharris@ccboe.com or 301-934-7444.

