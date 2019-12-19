UPDATE: Detectives still searching for kidnapping victim’s car / Regional businesses asked to check parking lots

UPDATE 12/18/2019: Charles County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a car that was stolen during a kidnapping on December 11, 2019, Specifically, investigators are looking into the possibility the vehicle may have been left in a public place such as a commuter bus lot or abandoned in the parking lot of a business and are asking the business community to check their lots for the car.
The vehicle is a 2010 black Toyota Camry, four-door, with MD tags 6BM 3802. The registration plates may have been removed and the last four digits of the vehicle identification number are 9180. The VIN can be located on the lower driver’s side of the windshield or on a sticker located inside the driver’s door frame. Further, the vehicle likely has rear-end damage. While a suspect was arrested in this case, detectives still need to locate the car. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective H. Burgess at (301) 609-6494.
UPDATE 12/14/2019: On December 14, 2019, Charles County Sheriff’s detectives charged Marc Christopher Brown, Jr., 26, of Waldorf, in connection with the December 11 kidnapping and robbery of a Waldorf woman.
In that case, Brown broke into the victim’s residence through a window and was in the process of burglarizing her home when the victim entered her house. Brown confronted the victim, bound her hands and then forced her into her car. He drove the victim to various ATMs throughout the county and attempted to withdraw money from her account. After a long period of time, Brown left the victim in an isolated area of Accokeek. A passerby observed her walking in the roadway – barefoot and her hands tied together – and called police.
Detectives worked closely with the victim throughout the day and night. Through their extensive investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect and link him to the kidnapping as well as the burglary of the Waldorf AMF bowling alley.
Marc Christopher Brown, Jr. has been charged with kidnapping, robbery, first-degree assault, home invasion and other related charges, and is being held with no bond at the Charles County Detention Center.
Investigators are still searching for the victim’s black 2010 Toyota Camry with Maryland tags 6BM 3802 which likely has damage to the rear of the car. There have been no other similar cases reported to the CCSO. Anyone with additional information about this case or the suspect is asked to contact Detective H. Burgess at (301) 609-6494.
When officers arrived, the woman reported she had been abducted from her home in Waldorf at 7:30 p.m. on December 11 by a man who was already inside her residence. The man forced the victim into her car and he drove her to various ATMs where he forced the victim to withdraw money. The man then left the woman on the roadside on Gardiner Road and fled. Shortly after, the suspect backed the victim’s car into the front doors of the Waldorf AMF bowling alley on Acton Lane. He got out of the car, walked toward the ATM inside the business but left after realizing the ATM was not operable. He left in the victim’s vehicle and has not been located.
The CCSO is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect and locating the victim’s car.
The suspect is described as a male with a light complexion, between 20-30 years old, approximately 5’8” with a medium build.
The victim’s vehicle is a 2010 black four-door Toyota Camry with Maryland registration plates 6BM 3802; it has damage to the rear of the car.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective H. Burgess at (301) 609-6494. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.
WHEN WILL CHARLES COUNTY REALLY CRACK DOWN ON THESE CRIMINALS? IF THEY KNOW THEY ARE GOING TO GET A LONG JAIL TERM THIS WILL DECREASE RAPIDlY BUT THE CRIMINALS KNOW THEY CAN COME TO CHARLES COUNTY AND THEY WONT BE PUNISHED THATS WHY THEY SMILE IN THEIR MUGSHOT.
Wow! this is crazy! So glad she is okay
Wow – brazen and too close to home.
Condolences to you – if you live near that cesspool.
The entire county is filled with THEM.
“Light complexion?” Does that mean he is African American, European, Latino???
I’m gonna just guess AA because we don’t want to offend now do we?
Keep perpetuating the myth…
Yea, it’s kinda weird how they conveniently left out his race. You know she got a good enough look at him to state he was light complected. Why leave his race out of the article? I would think that is pretty important and all “light complexion” does without saying his actual race is confuse people more…is he white? Light skinned black?
i meann maybe she didnt know if jis race people come in all different shades.
All thanks to the Joker! I knew it was a bad idea to invite him on my talk show!
You’re awful, Murray. Inviting me on the show. You just wanted to make fun of me. You’re just like the rest of them!
“suspect is described as a male with a light complexion” Missing key info: BLACK (of course)
Typical thug behavior from a savage beast. Just another day…
Another typical turd. *Sigh*
White redneck thug culture
Can’t handle the truth?
Keep trying homie. Look at the home page of SMNEWSNET and tell me what race is leading the pack.
Wrong, his picture was just published, appears he looks a lot like you. I bet if you had a son he would look like Marc Christopher Brown, Jr.
Yall white people got some nerve. You smelly red necks have the highest crime rates
Statistically you are wrong. Grammatically you are wrong. Need I say more?
That’s not true nor accurate Einstein ,,,based on population statistics >
You would think it would be proportionate that the larger the population of a specific group of people would have a higher amount of crime…
Yet that assumption is completely wrong … In this case the population of black African Americans commit more crimes than do their counterparts in the white race statistically based on population size .
Prime example .. the Black race in American is more readily capable of burning looting and rioting in their own neighborhoods …Ie Baltimore and Ferguson ,MS …you don’t see ole whitey doing that to himself now do ya
Exactly moronically backwards.
Sure…..backed up by what stats?
Get an education and stop projecting, fool.
Don’t care what color this POS is – He needs extermination.
Was this comment really called for?
Ignorant A**
White’s are the majority in this country but have the least violent crime rate. It is embarrassing as a black man that we are the minority but account for most of the violent crime and inmate population in this country and we want to blame it on everyone but ourselves. Wake up and educate our youth the proper way!!!
I just don’t understand why they just say: a White make; a black male; a Hispnic male or an Asian male all come with different shades of skin color. Why not say a Black or African American male? What’s so hard about that. What was that song by Poco Harem, oh yes, “A Whiter Shade of Pale.”
Political correctness scares them.
Procol Harum
Some of us self identify ourselves differently. Yor don’t need to judge.
He has an entire page to himself on case search.
I’d have expected 3 or 4 pages of criminal cases ..
They all do.
If the Judges would have put him in prison for that long rap sheet he wouldnt have been able to commit this crime.
Hang em high and leave it for public display. Or better yet, hang an explosive device around the neck AND detonate it !!
He needed money for his hair loss medicine
Glad to know she survived this awful crime. Good job to the St. Charles and Prince George’s police.