UPDATE: Detectives still searching for kidnapping victim’s car / Regional businesses asked to check parking lots

UPDATE 12/18/2019: Charles County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a car that was stolen during a kidnapping on December 11, 2019, Specifically, investigators are looking into the possibility the vehicle may have been left in a public place such as a commuter bus lot or abandoned in the parking lot of a business and are asking the business community to check their lots for the car.

The vehicle is a 2010 black Toyota Camry, four-door, with MD tags 6BM 3802. The registration plates may have been removed and the last four digits of the vehicle identification number are 9180. The VIN can be located on the lower driver’s side of the windshield or on a sticker located inside the driver’s door frame. Further, the vehicle likely has rear-end damage. While a suspect was arrested in this case, detectives still need to locate the car. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective H. Burgess at (301) 609-6494.

UPDATE 12/14/2019: On December 14, 2019, Charles County Sheriff’s detectives charged Marc Christopher Brown, Jr., 26, of Waldorf, in connection with the December 11 kidnapping and robbery of a Waldorf woman.

In that case, Brown broke into the victim’s residence through a window and was in the process of burglarizing her home when the victim entered her house. Brown confronted the victim, bound her hands and then forced her into her car. He drove the victim to various ATMs throughout the county and attempted to withdraw money from her account. After a long period of time, Brown left the victim in an isolated area of Accokeek. A passerby observed her walking in the roadway – barefoot and her hands tied together – and called police.

Detectives worked closely with the victim throughout the day and night. Through their extensive investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect and link him to the kidnapping as well as the burglary of the Waldorf AMF bowling alley.

Marc Christopher Brown, Jr. has been charged with kidnapping, robbery, first-degree assault, home invasion and other related charges, and is being held with no bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Investigators are still searching for the victim’s black 2010 Toyota Camry with Maryland tags 6BM 3802 which likely has damage to the rear of the car. There have been no other similar cases reported to the CCSO. Anyone with additional information about this case or the suspect is asked to contact Detective H. Burgess at (301) 609-6494.

On December 12 at 3:37 a.m., officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department responded to the area of Accokeek Road near Gardner Road in Accokeek, MD for the report of a woman walking in the roadway.

When officers arrived, the woman reported she had been abducted from her home in Waldorf at 7:30 p.m. on December 11 by a man who was already inside her residence. The man forced the victim into her car and he drove her to various ATMs where he forced the victim to withdraw money. The man then left the woman on the roadside on Gardiner Road and fled. Shortly after, the suspect backed the victim’s car into the front doors of the Waldorf AMF bowling alley on Acton Lane. He got out of the car, walked toward the ATM inside the business but left after realizing the ATM was not operable. He left in the victim’s vehicle and has not been located.

The CCSO is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect and locating the victim’s car.

The suspect is described as a male with a light complexion, between 20-30 years old, approximately 5’8” with a medium build.

The victim’s vehicle is a 2010 black four-door Toyota Camry with Maryland registration plates 6BM 3802; it has damage to the rear of the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective H. Burgess at (301) 609-6494. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.



