St. Mary’s County Regional Airport Plans Year-Long Celebration to Commemorate 50th Anniversary

The St. Mary’s County Regional Airport is planning a series of events to celebrate 50 years of service to the community. The original airport properties were acquired in August 1968, construction was completed in 1969, and the Airport was in operation before the end of that year. 2020 will mark 50 years of operation.

Planned events include pilot safety forums, a taxiway 5k run, and several fly-in breakfasts. All events are free and will take place at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport located at 44200 Airport Road, California, MD.

The kickoff event is Saturday, December 21, 2019 with a Holiday Farmers Market from 9:00 a.m., to 2:00 p.m., and a fly-in from Santa Claus at 10:00 a.m., John Deatrick, Director of Public Works and Transportation stated “The anniversary of the airport is a yearlong celebration to showcase this terrific facility and the all of the unique services, job opportunities and learning environments available. St. Mary’s County Regional Airport is more than a hub for transportation, it is rapidly becoming a center for community resources mirrored in the events we’ve put together to commemorate the 50th anniversary.”

For more information on the airport, please visit www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/airport-operations/ or contact Airport Manager, Allison Swint at 301-475-4200, ext. 73511.

