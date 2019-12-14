Thomas (Tom) Wayne Stahl, Sr, 65, of Prince Frederick, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family and his constant companion, Sadie. He was born on January 15, 1954 in Danville, PA to the late Charles and Onda Stahl.

He was a resident of Prince Frederick, MD and attended Hughesville Baptist Church. He loved old farm tractors and was an avid hunter; enjoyed being a Dallas Cowboys fan from the age of 6.

He graduated from Warrior Run High School in Turbottville, PA. Upon graduation, he entered the US Navy in January 1972, where he served as a Machinist Mate on the USS Sea Devil, after graduating from Basic Submarine course in October 1972. He received an Honorable Discharge on January 17, 1978. He worked at the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant for 25 years, DynCorp for 2 years and Dominion LNG Cove Point for 10 years.

He is survived by his loving wife, Linda L Stahl, son Thomas W Stahl II, sister Shelia Becht of PA and brother Ken Stahl of GA.; stepchildren Allan Harrison, Kelly Goelling and Daniel Goelling; grandchildren Skylar and Jenna Stahl, Breanna Grayson, Michael Swann, Samantha, Jordan and Lauren Harrison, and Jeffrey Burley.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 2 pm to 5 pm., at Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, Maryland. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Hughesville Baptist Church, 8505 Old Leonatrdtown Road, Hughesville MD 20637. There will be a viewing at the church at 10 a.m. prior to the service. Interment, with Military Honors will be on Tuesday, December 10 th at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham at 1:45 pm.

In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to be made to Hospice of Calvert County, Prince Frederick, MD.

Arrangements by Rausch Funeral Home on Broomes Island Road in Port Republic, MD.