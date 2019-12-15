St. Mary’s County Government Holiday Hours and Closings

All St. Mary’s County Government administrative offices will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 25, and Thursday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holiday. Offices will reopen Friday, Dec. 27. Offices will also be closed Wednesday, Jan. 1, and Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, for the new year’s holiday. Offices will reopen Friday, Jan. 3.

All three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will be closed Dec. 25 and 26 for Christmas and Jan. 1 and 2, 2020, for new year’s. No Home-Delivered Meals deliveries will be made on these dates.

The St. Clements Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and Historic Park will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 for Christmas. The museums will be open Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 from noon – 4 p.m.

All St. Mary’s County Library locations (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown and Lexington Park) will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 and Jan. 1 for the holidays. All library locations will close at 5 p.m. Dec. 3

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) System will operate until 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, be closed Dec. 25, and return to a regular operating schedule Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. STS will be closed Jan. 1 and return to a regular operating schedule Jan. 2.

The Statewide Specialized Transit System (SSTAP) service will operate Monday, Dec. 23, be closed Dec. 24 and 25, and return to normal service Thursday, Dec. 26. SSTAP service will be unavailable Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, and will return to regular service, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.

The St. Andrews Landfill and six (6) Convenience Centers will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, and Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Additionally, the six (6) convenience centers will open early for operations Thursday, Dec. 26, and Friday, Dec. 27, at 8 a.m., The purpose of opening early is a convenience to our customers and allows us to be able to accommodate the increased usage of the facilities by County residents during the busiest holiday season. The Landfill hours of operation will remain unchanged during these two days (8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.). The convenience centers and landfill will return to regular operating hours Saturday, Dec. 28.

STS – SSTAP – Convenience Center – Landfill Quick Reference Chart

Dec. 24 Dec. 25 Dec. 26 Dec. 27 Dec. 31 Jan. 1 Jan. 2 STS Operate until 6 p.m. CLOSED REGULAR SCHEDULE REGULAR SCHEDULE REGULAR SCHEDULE CLOSED REGULAR SCHEDULE SSTAP CLOSED CLOSED REGULAR SCHEDULE REGULAR SCHEDULE CLOSED CLOSED REGULAR SCHEDULE Convenience Centers REGULAR SCHEDULE CLOSED OPEN EARLY 8 a.m. OPEN EARLY 8 a.m. REGULAR SCHEDULE CLOSED REGULAR SCHEDULE Landfill REGULAR SCHEDULE CLOSED REGULAR SCHEDULE REGULAR SCHEDULE REGULAR SCHEDULE CLOSED REGULAR SCHEDULE

As a reminder, Christmas trees can be dropped off at the Landfill and Convenience Centers free of charge. Undecorated trees may be placed in the designated areas at these sites beginning Dec. 26, 2019, continuing through Jan. 31, 2020. Last year, the County collected nearly 2 tons of Christmas trees, which were mixed with the collected yard waste and ground into mulch. Just over 5 thousand tons of mulch is available annually at the St. Andrews Landfill site and is provided to the citizens of St. Mary’s County free of charge while supplies last.