St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Motor Vehicle Accident Involving Pedestrian in Lexington Park

On Saturday, December 14, 2019, at approximately 6:15 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Plaza Azteca on Three Notch Road and Pegg Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle had struck an adult male patient, with the male laying in the roadway. Crews immediately requested a helicopter for the patients injuries.

The striking vehicle remained on the scene and the driver is cooperating with police.

One patient was transported to an area landing zone where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed and transported the patient to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and is currently investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

