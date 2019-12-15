UPDATE: 28-Year-Old Calvert County Man in Critical Condition After Being Struck by Vehicle in Lexington Park

UPDATE: On December 14, 2019, at 6:15 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Pegg Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival deputies determined a single vehicle had struck a pedestrian causing injury. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined a 2004 Scion xB operated by Kyle Deven Shelnutt, age 20 of Drayden, was traveling southbound on Three Notch Road, and entered the right turn lane for Pegg Road.

A pedestrian, later identified as Brandon Wayne Johnson, age 28 of Chesapeake Beach, entered the vehicle’s path of travel as he attempted to cross the southbound lanes of Three Notch Road. Johnson sustained incapacitating injuries and was transported via helicopter to an area trauma center and remains in critical condition. Shelnutt and his passenger, Jordan Michelle McLaughlin, age 21 of Ridge, were not transported from the scene.

At this time circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the collision or events leading up to the collision is asked to contact Corporal Brian Connelly at (301) 475-4200 extension 8031 or by email at Brian.Connelly@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.



On Saturday, December 14, 2019, at approximately 6:15 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Plaza Azteca on Three Notch Road and Pegg Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle had struck an adult male patient, with the male laying in the roadway. Crews immediately requested a helicopter for the patients injuries.

The striking vehicle remained on the scene and the driver is cooperating with police.

One patient was transported to an area landing zone where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed and transported the patient to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and is currently investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

