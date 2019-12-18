St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shots Fired in Lexington Park Neighborhood

December 18, 2019

On Sunday, December 15, 2019, at approximately 2:30 a.m., Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to Rogers Drive in Lexington Park for the report of shots fired.

Investigations determined numerous shots were fired from a handgun, and as a result several vehicles and one residence sustained damage. At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Daniel Sidorowicz at (301) 475-4200 extension *8043 or by email at Daniel.Sidorowicz@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Updates  will be provided as they become available.


