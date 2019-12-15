Three Injured, One Transported to Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Accident in Mechanicsville

December 15, 2019

On Sunday, December 15, 2019, at approximately 10:50 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Mechanicsville Road and Asher Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious, with one vehicle overturned and one patient trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in a t-bone style collision, with one patient trapped.

Firefighters from Mechanicsville extricated one patient in approximately 5 minutes.

Two patients were taken to an area hospital. One patient was taken by ambulance to an area trauma center.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.




