James F. Gatton, Jr. (Jimmy)., 35

James F. Gatton, Jr. (Jimmy) age 35 of Mechanicsville, Maryland passed away on December 10, 2019. He was born August 5th, 1984; the son of Debra Gass and James Gatton, Sr. He attended Leonardtown Tech Center and received honors in the welding program and graduated in 2002 from Chopticon High School.

Jimmy is survived by his loving mom, Debra Gass of Mechanicsville, Maryland, his dad James Gatton, Sr, and brothers Dillon Gatton and Scott Cheseldine. He also leaves behind his many friends and large family he spent time with cooking out, camping, fishing, crabbing, and many outdoor sports, including his love of cornhole, the Washington Nationals, the Redskins, and NASCAR. Jimmy had a contagious laughter and never met a stranger. His loss will be forever felt by his family and all who loved him.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Mattingly Gardiner Funeral Home, 41590 Fenwick St., Leonardtown, Maryland 20650. Visiting hours at the funeral home will be Monday from 5 to 8PM with Prayer Recital at 7PM. The funeral will be held on Tuesday with departure from the funeral home at 915AM; proceeding to Holy Angels Catholic Church in Avenue, MD for a Catholic Mass starting at 10AM with Father Samuel Plummer officiating. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, Maryland. Pallbearers will be Scott Cheseldine, Dillon Gatton, Bobby Gatton, Jr., Richy Richardson, Larry Stine and Bryan Taylor; with Aaron Gatton as honorary pallbearer.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Mattingly Gardiner Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.