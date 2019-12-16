Gladys Lavender Guy, 92 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on December 11, 2019 in Callaway, MD. Born June 17, 1927 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Leona Potter Clarke and Charles Lavender.

She survived by her children: J. Glenn Guy (Patricia), Brenda G. Surfield (Ron), and Karen P. Guy all of Leonardtown, MD, siblings: William Lavender or Leonardtown, MD, 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Gladys was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Lavender Jr. and sister, Dorothy Lavender.

Gladys moved with the family in 1933, to St. Mary’s County to live on St. Georges Island. She attended the One Room School House on the Island, then she attended Great Mills Middle and High School. After school, she moved she moved back to Washington for a job at the Navy Yard. A serious head injury from an assault on the street, forced her to move back home for the long recovery. In 1946, she married George Guy and became a wonderful homemaker and mother.

After the children were older, she enjoyed her job at the Town & Casual Dress Shop in Leonardtown, particularly the Buying Trips to New York. She was a Red Cross Volunteer (Grey Lady), and later years a volunteer at the hospitals gift shop. Gladys really enjoyed time spent with family and friends, over really good food. She loved to try new recipes, her crab cakes and crab imperial were legendary. Sharing anything she cooked was her pleasure. Gladys also enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach, and watching golf was a favorite past time. Her greatest joy was her family; especially her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Gladys will be greatly missed by her family and the many wonderful friends she made in her 92 years.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Compton, MD. Where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM with Father Rob Maro officiating. Interment will be private. Serving as pallbearers will be Rayner Blair, Andy Pennisi, Bruce Lavender, Perry Guy, Keith Lavender, and Danny Norris. Honorary Pallbearers are Roy Mattingly, Charlene Guy, Dot Bell, Mary Ada Candela, Kay Owens, and Bea Tatlow.

In a lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Hospice House of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and the Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 299, Leonardtown, MD 20650.