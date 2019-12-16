Anna May Herriman Richardson, 88, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on December 8, 2019 at Chesapeake Shores Nursing Center.

Born in Washington, D.C. on February 6, 1931, she was the daughter of to the late Albert Herriman and Anna May Davis.

Anna was a lifelong resident of Southern Maryland. It was here that she met and married the love of her life, LeRoy Roger Richardson. Together they spent over 64 wonderful years together, building a life and a family, until his passing on April 25, 2015. Anna loved volunteering at St. Andrews Episcopal Church and dedicated many years to the well-being of that church. She was an active member of her church community where she ran the Thrift Shop for 35 years and was a member of the Women’s Club of St. Mary’s County. In her free time, Anna liked to garden and absolutely loved spending time with her family and her cats.

Anna is survived by her children: Steven Wayne Richardson (Janet) of Hollywood, MD, David Brian Richardson of Leonardtown, MD and Ellen Leigh Whitehouse (Rick) of Great Falls, along with many extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her son LeRoy Roger Richardson III and her two brothers, Richard Herriman and Melvin Herriman.

Family will receive friends for a Life Celebration Visitation on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Rd. Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 44078 St. Andrews Church Rd. California, MD 20619. Interment will immediately follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrews Church, 44078 St. Andrews Church Rd. California, MD 20619.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.