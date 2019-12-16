Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department Regrets to Announce Passing of Past Fire Chief and Life Member Vernon Delmar Horsmon, Sr., 93

Vernon Delmar Horsmon, Sr., 93, of Solomons passed away December 12, 2019. He was born November 9, 1926 in Prince Fredrick to Tony and Helen (Jones) Horsmon. Vernon was raised in Calvert County and was one of ten children. He joined the United States Army in 1945 and was honorably discharged in 1946 after serving in The Philippines and Korea. Vernon married Jean Jarvis on July 29, 1950 and they were life long residents of Calvert County.

Vernon worked at his father’s car dealership, Prince Frederick Motor Company, for many years before going to work as an emergency management director for Calvert County. Vernon was a life member of Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department, joining in 1942 as a junior member. He served as Chief from 1956 to 1984 and earned the title of Chief Emeritus. Vernon also served on the board of directors and as vice president and chairman for many fundraising events. He was the past president of the Calvert County Fire and Rescue Association, a past member of the Maryland State Fireman’s Association Legislative Committee and Executive Committee, and the former vice chairman of the Maryland Fire Personnel Service Certification Boards and presented the Russell J. Strickland Award in 2016.

Vernon was also a past president of the Southern Maryland Volunteer Fireman’s Association in 1962 and 1976 and a former fire and rescue instructor at the University of Maryland. Vernon was inducted into the Calvert County Volunteer and Rescue Association Hall of Fame in 1994, the Southern Maryland Volunteer Fireman’s Association Hall of Fame in 1986 and the Maryland State Fireman’s Association Hall of Fame in 1993. He was an honorary member of the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department, a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs since 1973, the Association of Fire Chiefs of Maryland and the Chesapeake Society of Fire Service. In 2003 the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department dedicated “The Tower” in his honor. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf and spending time at the firehouse.

Vernon is survived by his wife of 69 years Jean Jarvis Horsmon, son Vernon D. “Del” Horsmon, Jr. and wife Carla Barrett of Solomons and granddaughter Jennifer Horsmon of Huntingtown.

It is with heavy hearts we inform you of the passing of Fire Chief Vernon Delmar Horsmon, Sr. He was not only the Chief of our department for 29 years straight (1956-1984), but he was a Lifetime Member of PFVFD for 76 years. This made him the longest serving member of our organization. In addition to his volunteer duties within our community, Chief Horsmon was also a US Army Veteran.

Services and Funeral arrangements are as follows: Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Huntingtown Vol. Fire Department (4030 Old Town Road, Huntingtown, MD 20639)

10:00 a.m., – Gathering

11:00 a.m., – Services / Firemen’s Prayer

12:00 p.m., – Procession to All Saint Episcopal Church (100 Lower Marlboro Road, Sunderland, MD 20689) for graveside services

At the conclusion of funeral services we invite all back to the HVFD to celebrate the life of Vernon Horsmon, Sr with a gathering and light refreshments.

Please keep the Horsmon family in your prayers as they mourn the loss of this beloved man.

If you would like to bring apparatus, please contact: Deputy Fire Chief Robbie Helms at (301) 672-0260

Additional questions regarding funeral arrangements or confirmation of local/state officials can contact Fire Chief Joe Della-Camera at (443) 532-5230

