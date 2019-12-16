Charles County Couple’s Dog Plays Role in $10,000 Mega Millions Win

Playing personally significant numbers pays off for pair

A woman from Waldorf and her husband are regulars when it comes to Maryland Lottery jackpot games and play numbers significant to them and to their dog Chloe.

When they played that combination on a $2 ticket for the Sept. 24 Mega Millions drawing, the lucky players matched four of the five white balls and the Mega Ball for a $10,000 payday. They missed winning the game’s $227 million jackpot by selecting the number 44 rather than 46. So, when they claimed their prize on Dec. 10, the Charles County couple added the numbers to the alias “Chloe 44-46” they created for their Lottery publicity.

Waiting months to claim the prize is in keeping with their Lottery practices. The wife checks tickets at her leisure and was doing so in October when the $10,000 winner turned up. They waited another month to claim the prize so they could coordinate their work schedules.

To celebrate, “Chloe 44-46” visited a burger restaurant. They plan to put their prize into savings for future needs. The creatures of habit also plan to continue buying tickets at their lucky Lottery retailer, Dash In #1043 at 3690 Crain Highway in Waldorf.

“Chloe 44-46” aren’t the only players who wait to claim big prizes. The Lottery is still looking for the winner of a $1 million Mega Millions prize from the June 21 drawing. The lucky ticket, sold at Sheetz #210 in Walkersville, expires Dec. 20.

And, jackpot chasers everywhere can flock to retailers for the Friday, Dec. 13 drawing in hopes of landing the $340 million estimated jackpot up for grabs. The cash option is set at $230.8 million.

