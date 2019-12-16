The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Winter Break Calendar for 2019

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) will close at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20 for its winter break and will reopen at 8 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. The last day of full-term, 12-week and Minisession classes is Dec. 16. The winter break closure affects all facilities, including the campuses’ fitness centers and pools.

Even though CSM is closed for winter break, Winter Session begins Dec. 19. Classes begin for spring full-term and Minisession I Jan. 21.

Winter Commencement will be at 6 p.m. Thursday Jan. 16.

Access to online services, including registration, is available at www.csmd.edu through my.CSMD services.

For information about CSM, visit www.csmd.edu.

