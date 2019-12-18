The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks Currently Seeking Community Input

The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks is accepting input from citizens as the department develops their strategic plan. As part of that effort, the department is conducting a Strengths, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats (SWOT) analysis.

Input from the community through a short survey will aid in gathering information for strategic planning efforts to form future goals, recommendations and departmental actions. Additionally, information provided will help improve customer service, enhance programs and activities, and recommend funding for parks and facilities.

To participate in the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/recparksinput2019. Responses will be accepted through the end of December.

For more information, please visit our website at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate or join us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stmarysmdrecreation.

