16th Annual “Shop with a Cop” was a big Success this Year in St. Mary’s County

On December 14, 2019, the Optimist Club partnered with the St. Mary’s County Fraternal Order of Police, and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and hosted the 16th annual “Shop with a Cop” program.

Children nominated by St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS), police officers, and other agencies in the community, were be picked up at their homes by local, state, and federal law enforcement officers, as well as members of the United States Coast Guard. The children then shopped with the officers at Walmart for themselves, family, or friends, and then treated to breakfast made by members of the Optimist Club of St. Mary’s County. The children are allotted money to shop with; the money comes from donations from private citizens and businesses throughout the county.

The “Shop with a Cop” program is a non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization consisting of members of the St. Mary’s County Optimist Club and the St. Mary’s County Fraternal Order of Police. This program is an all-volunteer program with no paid employees.

Due to the generous donations collected throughout the year, this year “Shop with a Cop” will be able to take approximately 100 children shopping to spread Christmas joy.

