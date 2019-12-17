Convicted Drug Dealer Arrested Again, Police Find Loaded Handgun, Cocaine, and Heroin

December 17, 2019
Thomas Emanuel Gross, 34 of Lexington Park

Thomas Emanuel Gross, 34 of Lexington Park

On December 11, 2019, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Division with assistance from the Emergency Services Team, K-9 Unit, and members of the Patrol Division executed a search and seizure warrant at a residence located at 46475 Chapman Drive in Lexington Park.

Thomas Emanuel Gross, 34 of Lexington Park, was located at the residence and found to be in possession of a quantity of heroin and cocaine. The cocaine and heroin were both in a quantity sufficient to indicate the intent to distribute. Gross was also in possession of a loaded Desert Eagle .40 caliber handgun.

Gross is prohibited from owning  a firearm due to a prior felony conviction in 2011 for possession of narcotics with intent to distribute.

Gross was arrested and charged with the following:

  • CDS: Possession With Intent to Distribute-Cocaine
  • CDS: Possession With Intent to Distribute-Heroin
  • Two counts of CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana
  • Firearm-Possession- Crime of Violence With Felony Conviction

At the time of his arrest Gross was on probation stemming from a drug possession conviction in May of 2016.

Gross remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no-bond status.

Additional charges are pending review with the Office of the States Attorney for St. Mary’s County.

Thomas Emanuel Gross, 34 of Lexington Park

Thomas Emanuel Gross, 34 of Lexington Park

This entry was posted on December 17, 2019 at 3:53 pm and is filed under All News, County, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.